Judgement in ZPC appeal against Chivayo’s contract reinstatement set for Friday

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

THE Supreme Court will this Friday hand down its judgement in a case Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) is appealing against a High Court ruling reinstating businessman Wicknel Chivayo’s controversial Gwanda solar project.

A three-panel bench comprising Justices Anne-Mary Gowora, Joseph Musakwa and George Chiweshe heard the appeal in June this year before judgement was reserved.

The notice of the judgement was issued on Thursday.

ZPC through its lawyer Daniel Tivadar insisted that Chivayo did not fulfil the contract hence the High Court erred when it ruled that the contract was binding and valid.

Tivadar said the project was supposed to have been completed in 2019.

“It’s common cause that the respondents have not satisfied the conditions precedent and what they cannot tell this court is that we were going to fulfil the project. There is no evidence that’s the simple point,” said Tivadar.

Chivayo’s lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri insisted that evidence by his client before the lower court was not contested.

“So the appeal is with no merit and ought to be dismissed in its entirety with costs,” said Uriri.

Chivayo, through his company Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd (Intratrek), had sued ZPC US$22 million for defamation after ZPC caused his arrest.

He also demanded US$3 million in compensation for expenses he had incurred between 2013 and 2018 funding the project.

In January this year, High Court judge Justice Siyabona Musithu upheld Chivayo’s application before slapping ZPC with costs on a higher scale.

Chivayo had argued ZPC tarnished his integrity by getting him arrested on fraud allegations emanating from the named project.

The ruling was expected to bring to an end the legal dispute that started in 2015.

However, ZPC filed an appeal at the Supreme Court complaining that the lower court erred when it ruled in favour of Chivayo.

The agreement between ZPC and Intratrek was signed after a successful tender bid, for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a 1 000MW Gwanda Solar Power Station Project.

Intratrek was awarded as the lowest compliant bidder to specification out of 6 bidders at a cost of US$173 million.

A bid to revive the case by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed again after the businessman and his company were found not guilty and acquitted.