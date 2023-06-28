Judgement on Tapiwa Makore’s murder to be handed down Thursday

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HIGH Court Judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi is this Thursday expected to hand down the long awaited judgement in the ritual murder case of a Murewa boy Tapiwa Makore Jnr.

Tapiwa was allegedly murdered by his uncle Tapiwa Makore Snr in connivance with one Tafadzwa Shamba in 2020 when he was seven.

Initially, four suspects including Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore were arrested over the murder.

However, Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore were acquitted at the close of State’s case for lack of evidence against them.

Tapiwa’s murder made headlines after he went missing on September 17, 2020, only for his torso to be found mauled by dogs the following morning with all limbs and head missing.

It is believed Tapiwa Jnr, was murdered for ritual purposes and his torso was buried a year later without its head.