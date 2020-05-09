Judge’s Murder Accused Son Granted $3 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MASVINGO High Court judge Garainesu Mawadze’s son, Munyaradzi Mawadze, facing murder charges, was Saturday granted $3 000 bail by a Harare High Court.

Munyaradzi and two other accused persons, Elvin Saungweme and Dellon Balani are alleged to have killed a Harare cell phone dealer, Sipho Ncube by stabbing him with a knife and ripping open his throat in March this year.

The State resisted the granting of bail arguing he faced serious charges.

Prosecutors argued Munyaradzi, if convicted, faced a lengthy sentence, and as a result, was likely to abscond trial.

However, Justice Webster Chinamora said the fact that Munyaradzi’s co-accused were granted bail by the same court, it would be remiss of him not to explore the law on the treatment of people in similar circumstances.

Munyaradzi’s bail conditions were that he will continue to reside in Prospect, Waterfalls, Harare, should not interfere with State witnesses or investigations, and should report three times a week at the Waterfalls police station in Harare.