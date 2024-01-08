Judicial Services Commission appoints magistrates to resolve by-election disputes

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

IN a bid to have disputes arising from impending February 3 by-elections resolved expeditiously, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has appointed 23 magistrates dedicated to the tasks.

Six constituencies are set to have by-elections after elected Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament (MPs) were recalled by self-styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu in Pelandaba, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North.

In Chinhoyi Municipality wards, by-elections will be held in Ward 9, 10 and 12 where CCC councillors were axed. Other by-elections are also set for various towns and rural districts.

The list of the magistrates is contained in General Notice 2101 of 2023 published by JSC chairman and Chief Justice, Luke Malaba in a Government Gazette published recently.

The magistrates were designated to handle the cases in terms of provisions of the Electoral Act.

In Mashonaland West Archie Wochiwunga, Lisa Mutendereki, Zanorashe Zanorashe and Christine Nyandoro will deal with the disputes arising from the plebiscites.

Magistrates for Harare are Learnmore Mapiye, Dennis Mangosi and Sheanesu Motova; in Mashonaland East, the cases will be handled by Sekai Chiwundura and Rumbidzai Munemo.

In Matabeleland South, Charity Maphosa, Takudzwa Gwazemba and Vavariro Gabi will deal with cases that may arise.

In Bulawayo, Shepherd Munjanja and Vakai Chikwekwe will deal with the cases while in Matabeleland North Kudzanayi Manyike will handle matters.

In Masvingo, the JSC named Farai Gwitima and Rutendo Jakati while in Midlands Sangster Tavengwa, Beaulity Dube and Mildred Matuvi Mildred were designated.

In Manicaland Tendai Mahwe, Anniah Ndiraya and Tatenda Makwanya will deal with issues that may arise.

Forty legislators and over 42 councillors from the opposition CCC were recalled due to factionalism and alleged imposition of candidates ahead of the August 2023 polls.