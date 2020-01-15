Judiciary Commission Denies Employee Harassment Claims

By Idah Mhetu

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed claims by one of its employees workers stationed at the Bulawayo Master of the High Court office were being victimised by their superiors.

Recently, Percy Mcijo told the local media that he and fellow workers who are members of the Judiciary Employees Union of Zimbabwe (JEUZ), were being harassed by JSC bosses regarding employment issues.

However, in a statement Tuesday, JSC said Mcijo was in fact, not even employed by the Commission and was misrepresenting facts to the media.

“The Judicial Service Commission Management notes with concern, the various statements in the local press attributed to Percy Mcijo regarding employment issues of members of the Judicial Service, which appeared in a local publication,” the statement reads.

“Mcijo is misrepresenting to the media and the public that he communicates or interacts with the (JSC) management in his capacity as Secretary General of what he calls the Judicial Service Employees Union of Zimbabwe, he is not employed by the Commission in any capacity,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, a local publication published a story which quoted Mcijo claiming victimisation and intimidation of members of JEUZ at the Bulawayo Master of High Court office.

According to the JSC statement, Mcijo was asked by the Commission to provide proof of his employment with it, but failed to do so.

“The JSC wishes to advise that when the secretary received Mcijo’s correspondence on the matter, we requested him to provide proof of his employment with the Commission. He failed to do so. Staff associations in the JSC are, in terms of section 13 of the Judicial Service Commission [Chapter 7:18] formed by the members in the employ of the JSC. His purported JSC workers’ union is a phantom organisation,” the statement read.

The JSC further warned Mcijo to stop misrepresenting to the Commission’s staff by masquerading as a member of the JSC.

“The JSC further wishes to warn Mcijo to desist from masquerading as a member of the JSC and to desist from misrepresenting to JSC members of staff that he can represent them in their employment matters,” it warned before threatening to lodge a complaint with the police.