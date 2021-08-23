July Moyo Meddling Under Parly Spotlight

Spread This News











Matabeleland North Correspondent

THE suspension of Victoria Falls Town Clerk Ronny Dube spilled into Parliament last week with Hwange West legislator Godfrey Dube

imploring the august House to instruct Local Government minister July Moyo to stop interfering in the city affairs.

Moyo, just like his predecessors Ignatious Chombo and Saviour Kasukuwere, has been accused of employing an overplaying hand which undermines the constitutionally recognised autonomy of local authorities.

The town clerk was suspended and eventually arrested following allegations of corruption raised by Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo

Dlamini.

He appeared in court was released on $50 000 bail before a commission of inquiry set up by council cleared him on wrong doing and

recommended his reinstatement, which was done.

The Town Clerk is however on leave pending finalization of the court case which has not gone on trial.

The matter also divided councillors.

Moyo has not connected after the commission of inquiry found that Dube was not guilty of any wrongdoing as the allegations were unfounded.

The MP raised the issue in Parliament recently saying Victoria Falls city’s boardroom fights could affect tourism.

The MP Dube said his concern was also linked to an appeal by Local Government minister in July for all local authorities to exercise good corporate governance and ethical conduct by not reinstating individuals who are in the midst of ongoing investigations and

criminal cases.

“I would like to refer to the current events sweeping through most of the local authorities where the Minister has been very actively

involved, particularly in Victoria Falls where he has been involved in the day to day administration of this city.

“The matter was heard at Hwange regional Magistrate Court and he was granted bail and the minister in his wisdom on the 14th of May, 2021 chartered a private plane to Victoria Falls to verbally suspend the Town Clerk through a press statement.

“What is of concern to the public is that the Hon. Minister did not write anything to the council but he merely issued a verbal

instruction which was later followed up in written form by the Mayor.

He further verbally advised the council that Ronny Dube must be excused from work with a basic salary fully paid until the matter is

finalized,” said the MP.

He said the public is concerned as this is a violation of contractual obligations and unwarranted interference by Minister Moyo.

“This thing is against the spirit of devolution Mr. Speaker Sir. Having brought this before the House and in view of what I have said

above, I therefore appeal to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works to give a statement before this House to explain what is happening in Victoria Falls as this is a tourist area which is the future of the nation.

“We cannot allow a situation where a town like Victoria Falls is managed as it is now,” added the MP

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda said Moyo will be advised to make a statement regarding the issue.