July Moyo Reinstates 4 Suspended Umguza Councillors

By Staff Reporter

LOCAL Government Minister July Moyo has reinstated four Umguza Rural District Council (RDC) councillors who were recently suspended for allegedly supporting the local authority‘s chief executive Collen Moyo who is facing criminal charges.

Last month, Local Government Deputy Minister, Marian Chombo suspended councillors David Moyo (ward 15) Mary Shelton (ward 2), Earnest Sibanda (ward 13) and Sisa Moyo (ward 8).

However, following their suspensions, the councillors filed an urgent application at the Bulawayo High Court challenging their suspension.

In a letter addressed to the councillors’ lawyers, Tanaka Law Chambers dated 12 August, the ministry through its secretary, K.L Murefu-Tshuma said it had withdrawn the suspension letters.

“We acknowledge receipt of the urgent chamber application. The ministry has withdrawn the suspension letter. We, therefore, request a withdrawal of the matter before the courts,” reads part of the withdrawal letter in possession of NewZimbabwe.com.

Local Government Minister Moyo has also written to the councillors notifying them of the withdrawal of the suspension letters.

“Taking cognisance of the urgent application which you filed with the Bulawayo High Court, case no 1091/21, I hereby withdraw the suspension letter dated 2 July 2021,” reads part of Moyo’s letter addressed to each of the four councillors.

The four councillors were suspended after being accused of working in cahoots with the chief executive who is facing criminal charges.