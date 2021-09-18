July Moyo Suspends Harare Mayor Mafume Again

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

HARARE Mayor Jacob Mafume has been suspended again by Local Government Minister July Moyo.

His suspension letter was served Friday.

“I hereby suspend you Councillor Jacob Mafume with immediate effect from office of councillor for Ward 17 Mt. Pleasant, Harare City Council,” reads Moyo’s letter.

The letter made reference to his arrest in December and fears he might interfere with witnesses as argued in the High Court in December when he was granted bail.

Mafume was arrested last year on corruption charges and was suspended as mayor and Ward 17 councillor by Moyo while he was in remand prison.

Moyo has been at the centre of the capital city’s fights at Town House and Chitungwiza where he recently appointed a deputy mayor, Kiven Mutimbanyoka (Zanu PF) despite not having legal powers to do so.

Chitungwiza mayor, Lovemore Maiko has since lodged an appeal before the courts challenging Mutimbanyoka’s appointment.

In Harare, Moyo had earlier given both Mafume and acting mayor Stewart Mutizwa blessings to be in office, a decision that also created chaos in the municipality’s operations as both MDC Alliance officials demanded that senior council management should report directly to the two.

However, government officials have been inviting to its official events Mutizwa.

Mafume’s latest suspension leaves the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa with only four councillors, a move that has seriously crippled the capital city’s capacity to provide basic service.

The majority of MDC Alliance councillors were recalled by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora while others defected to the rival opposition to avoid the recalls.

Mafume was appointed mayor last year following the recall of Herbert Gomba by Mwonzora.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family for the chaos at the Harare City Council.

“This is what we have been saying George Charamba and Nick Mangwana, that because Mnangagwa’s family has captured the City of Harare tender system you do not want anyone from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance near Town House.

Charamba is the presidential spokesperson and Mangwana is the Information Ministry secretary.

“Today (Friday) you have recalled Mafume, we are now left with four councillors only.”