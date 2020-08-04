July31: Bulawayo journalist, three others freed on $1000 bail

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A BULAWAYO magistrate Monday granted freelance journalist, Nigel Ndlovu and three other city residents $1000 bail for allegedly participating in foiled July 31 anti- corruption demonstrations.

The group, which included Nyasha Wilia Gwazemba, Lydia Muzamba and a NUST student, Methembe Msipa appeared before magistrate Shepard Munjanja.

The four were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the protest organised by opposition parties and pro-democracy activists.

They were charged under Section 37 of the Criminal Law and (Codification) and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaching peace and bigotry.

Msipa is expected back in court on the 12th of this month while the other three will be back in court on the 17th.

Kholwani Ngwenya represented the group.

Several people including award-winning Zimbabwean author and Booker Prize nominee Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere have also appeared in court over similar reasons.