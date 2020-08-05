July31: Zanu PF suspends youth league chair over Tajamuka bribe

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

Lupane: The Zanu PF Youth League in Matabeleland North has suspended its chairman Tamuka Nyoni and another provincial member on allegations of misconduct after the two reportedly received money from firebrand pressure group Tajamuka/Sesjikile to organise foiled July 31 protests.

The protests generally failed last Friday due to heavy presence of security countrywide.

However, investigations by the party unearthed involvement of some of its members who were allegedly paid undisclosed amounts of money to organise protests aimed at toppling the Mnangagwa led government.

The youth league convened an urgent provincial executive meeting that was chaired by Nyoni’s deputy, Lucky Dube and attended by provincial executive committee as well as four members of the national executive at the party’s Lupane office on Monday.

In a communique after the meeting, it was resolved that Nyoni and Elmer Sibanda be suspended for being involved in organising the planned protests on behalf of Tajamuka.

“Since it was clear that Cde Tamuka Nyoni was personally involved in organising demonstrations to unseat the Zanu PF government led by His Excellency, Cde E D Mnangagwa in conjunction with Tajamuka and other retrogressive organisations, he violated provisions of article 3 section 18 (1) to (5) of Zanu PF constitution.

“Therefore, provincial chairman of the youth league Tamuka Nyoni be issued with a prohibition order and be suspended from performing his duties as the provincial chairman pending the outcome of disciplinary hearing.”

The meeting also resolved that Nyoni returns all party property in his possession, while the league’s national vice secretary for legal affairs Sithandazile Moyo will be acting provincial chair.

The provincial youth league has recommended that the national executive discipline Nyoni and Sibanda.

The youth league said it was concerned by Nyoni’s involvement with Tajamuka and that he was paid to organise the planned protests after his name appeared in a list of 40 people said to have been paid by the organisers countrywide.

Nyoni and Sibanda admitted having joined Tajamuka social media group but the former said his actions had the blessing of party leadership.

He said this was as per a recent youth league meeting in Harare which resolved they counter activities of the opposition using various strategies including involvement in their activities and social media platforms.

The provincial youths also accuse Nyoni of mass grabbing, saying he has been benefited alone from several projects such as fishing licences, piglet project, goat project, chicken project, mining compressor, computers and vehicle.

The full list of people suspected to have been paid by Tajamuka protest organisers include from Harare Gibson Sanyika, Samuel Goja Shangwa, Brian Chikato, Abel Rodgers, Constance Kapuya, Robson Nyamwenda, Casper Miti, Jepherson Manyama, Casper Nyakujipa, Charlene Chatambudza, Bigboy Dominic, Jameel August Msusa and Courage Karanda.

From Bulawayo are Biggie Mavhurere, Sehliselo Sibanda, Thabani Zhou, Edward Chigovanyika, Tendai Chibi, Kenias Nyevedzanai and Marko Mako while from Chitungwiza are Cecilia Banda, Paida Zuze, Kirison Chidembo, Dorothy Mushore, Calvin Ibrahim Karanda, Nkululeko Mpofu and Siphiwe Murombo.

Others are from Matabeleland North Nyoni, Sibanda, Busani Ncube of Victoria Falls, Mbuzibede Munkuli of Hwange, Vincent Sibanda of Plumtree, Tapiwa Takura of Mhondoro Ngezi, Mathew Mupandasekwa of Norton, Obert Karambamuchero of Beitbridge, Trust Calvin Goremusandu of Rusape, Mackswell Basiyavo of Mvurwi, Elias Gumiso of Kwekwe, Simbarashe Mufandaedza of Gweru, Kudakwashe P Simbaneuta of Chinhoyi, Arnold T Musorowenzou of Mutare, Edward Muranganwa of Goromonzi, Chamunorwa Muzangaza who Mazowe ward 14 councillor, Stuart S Nyevedzanai of Gutu, Karen Manyara of Hopley Farm and Benson Banda.