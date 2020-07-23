July31: Zanu PF youth league boss vows ED defence

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

ZANU PF acting youth league secretary Tendai Chirau has repeated earlier threats ruling party youths would not allow the opposition to dethrone party and national President Emmerson Mnangagwa under the guise of an anti-corruption protest July 31.

Chirau was speaking on NewZimbabwe.com’s flagship television programme, The Agenda this week.

He was adamant there was no reason by locals to throng the streets to protest against corruption when Mnangagwa had already demonstrated his intolerance for the vice.

The Zanu PF youth boss said the arrest and sacking as ministers, of Prisca Mupfumira and Obadiah Moyo, coupled with further arrests on officials in parastatals was enough evidence Mnangagwa was acting.

Chirau said youths in the ruling party will try all they can to stave off an opposition sponsored civil unrest.

“We want peace in our motherland. People in Zanu PF are very peaceful, they respect the laws of this country and they are also ready to revenge when they are provoked,” he said.

“If you look at what is happening on different social media platforms, the language is clear. People want to foment chaos. People want to cause anarchy and no one, world over, would just watch lawlessness happening.”

He said events of August 1, 2018 and January last year were enough warning that demonstrators can turn violent if allowed to proceed without authorities stopping them.

“The characters are the same. We have a history of what happened in January 2019, and what happened in August 2018. We have people whose properties were burnt and destroyed. This must not be repeated.”

Mnangagwa’s government has come under spotlight for both acts of commission and omission in terms of corruption.

The Zimbabwean leader’s family, friends and government officials have been linked to acts of corruption in the country with authorities turning a blind eye on the crimes.