JUST IN: 4 CCC activists arrested for ‘attempting to kill’ Mwonzora

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

FOUR Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have been arrested in Chinhoyi for allegedly trying to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora.

The arrested quartet has been identified as former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 Councillor, Dyke Makumbi, CCC Mashonaland West interim secretary general Tawanda Bvumo, security personnel Justin Munyaradzi and Godfrey Makoko.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the four were arrested Monday and were by time of publishing detained at Chinhoyi Central Police Station after Mwonzora reported them for trying to assassinate him.

“The charges are said to be attempted murder and public disorder. Our guys have just been locked up and expected in court Tuesday,” said a source.

“The trumped up charges emanate from Friday when Mwonzora lost a spoilation order at court. So he alleges they wanted to kill him at court.”

Mwonzora’s MDC is locked in a bitter fight for control of a property used as CCC offices, which is situated along Fairview Road, Mzari suburb in Chinhoyi.

Last Friday, former Chinhoyi MP, Stewart Garadhi caused the arrest of two CCC youths who spent a night in police cells, before withdrawing a report alleging he was insulted using vulgarities as the two sides argued over the disputed property.