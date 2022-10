Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AT least nine people in Matebeleland South province are feared dead after they were consumed by a fire they were trying to extinguish.

Sources say the inferno broke out in Esigodini, Matebeleland South province, around 2pm Monday afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports say that victims were part of 15 people trying to control the wild fire when they were burnt to death.

NewZimbabwe.com could not immediately establish the cause of the blaze.

