JUST IN: Armed anti-riot police officers bar CCC – residents engagement, arrest activists

By Staff Reporter

ARMED anti-riot police officers Saturday shutdown a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) residents engagement in Kuwadzana where party secretary general Charlton Hwende had sought to also celebrate his triumph at the March 26 by elections.

Tens were arrested even after police had been notified, according to Hwende.

The move follows similar incidents in Gokwe, Marondera and Chegutu before the by-elections in which CCC dominated.

“Today we came with a proper feedback meeting, properly applied for with notices required in terms of the law given but as you can see we have been stopped,” said Hwende.

“I am not sure they can successfully a member of parliament and elected councillor from meeting residents.”

