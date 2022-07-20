Just In-Brazilian drug peddler and a local couple caged seven years each after being caught with heroin

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

A Brazilian drug dealer Karoline Silver Mafra (23) has been caged seven years after she was convicted for unlawfully dealing with dangerous drugs by a Harare magistrate.

Mafra was jointly charged with two locals, Patience Murinda (32) and her husband Slegfriend Zibusiso Ndlovu (33) who were also slapped with a seven year jail term.

Harare magistrate Ignatio Mhene suspended two years of the trio’s sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Mafra and her colleagues were arrested last April at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport after the police received information that Mafra was coming to Zimbabwe with drugs.

The couple was at the airport as they were instructed by a Nigerian individual by the name of Bobby to pick Mafra who was flying in from Brazil.

Prosecutors proved that the couple was interviewed by the detectives and they led them to their place of residence where the detectives discovered 7 fabric samples from their bedroom.

In-between each fabric sample, there was a transparent plastic which after thorough examination the detectives discovered that it was heroin and they seized it.

The seven seized sachets of heroin was worth over ZW$1,6 million.