JUST IN: Bulawayo police block Gukurahundi commemorations, arrest three activists

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THREE people were Thursday arrested in Bulawayo during Gukurahundi commemorations organised by a local pressure group, Ibhetshu LikaZulu as part of Unity day commemorations.

The three, Ibhetshu LikaZulu vice chairperson Thamsanqa Ncube, Melusi Nyathi and Samukeliso Tshuma who heads Girls Table, were part of a crowd that congregated at late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo for the memorial.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo confirmed the arrests.

“We have always said that the current Gukurahundi resolution attempts by the government are not genuine.

“They are meant to deceive the people that government is doing something to resolve the genocide when in actually fact the state is even more determined to crush anyone who speaks about the issue,” said Fuzwayo.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this year launched a traditional chiefs driven Gukurahundi community engagement programme which has been received with mixed feelings by stakeholders.

Some against the idea have argued Gukurahundi should be handled by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Fuzwayo added December 22 should be acknowledged as a day when survivors of Gukurahundi remember their lost loved ones.

“December 22 is an important day that marks the end of the genocide after over 20 000 people were killed. This is an important day to those who survived to remember those who died and how this unity came about,” he said.