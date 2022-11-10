JUST IN: Business tycoon Buyanga arrested in South Africa

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

BUSINESSMAN Frank Sadiqi Buyanga has been arrested in South Africa on allegations of child trafficking and other charges.

South African Police Services (SAPS) have confirmed his arrest in statement stating that charges also include immigration violations and forgery.

“Sadiqi is wanted by the Zimbabwean authorities for child trafficking, forgery and violation of the immigration act,” SAPS said in a statement signed by Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

“The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe where the suspect kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa.

“A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean Authorities after which a red notice was also issued by Interpol Harare.”

The businessman has been fighting over custody of his minor son with ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa for years.

The fight has seen the two former lovebirds in and out of the courts in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In 2020 Buyanga staged a movie style ‘kidnap’ of his minor son from the hands of the mother in yet another dramatic episode to a raging child custody wrangle he has been having with his ex.

This was after he was granted custody by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling that gave equal access to unmarried couples.

Buyanga was allegedly being accompanied by two men armed with guns when he staged the ‘heist’ outside a Spar Supermarket in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb.

He was later listed on Interpol’s Red Notice.