JUST IN : CCC Mkoba lawmaker arrested

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Citizen Coalition for Change ( CCC) Mkoba Member of Parliament (MP) Amos Chibaya has been arrested in Gweru on allegations of convening an unsanctioned meeting in April this year.

CCC spokesperson Fadzai Mahere confirmed the arrest.

Chibaya who is also the party’s organising secretary was charged under the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act for allegedly holding a meeting at Gwindigwi Mountains in Charandura on April 30, 2022, “without notifying the regulating authority as required by law.”

Chibaya denies the allegations.

“He never convened any such meeting. He is represented by Chidawanyika,”said Mahere.

It is alleged that on April 30 in 2022 at Gwindigwi mountains, Charandura he addressed a CCC meeting without authority.

He is alleged to have failed to provide an explanation in defence to the allegations.

Chibaya becomes the third CCC lawmaker to be arrested within a period of two weeks.

His arrest comes after the arrest of Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole who are currently locked up at Chikurubi Maximum Prison after being denied bail by a Harare magistrate.