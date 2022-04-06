JUST IN: CCC MPs Storm Parliament After Yellow Tie Ban

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Reporter

THERE was drama at Parliament Building in Central Harare Wednesday afternoon after Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators bulldozed their way past security officers who were trying to deny them entry into the building as they sought to implement Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda’s decision to ban them for wearing yellow ties.

The ties are synonymous with CCC’s theme colour, but did not bear the party’s logo and therefore do not qualify as party regalia as defined in the Standing Rules and Orders.

A fracas ensued after the party’s vice president Tendai Biti led about 10 of his legislators past security agents who had formed a human shield as they tried to block them.

They included CCC chief whip Prosper Mutseyami, Highfield West MP Happymore Chidziva, party organising secretary Amos Chibaya, Kuwadzana East MP and CCC secretary general Charlton Hwende, who all donned the banned yellow ties.

Mudenda had Tuesday ruled against the wearing of yellow ties, giving a disputed argument that it was a party colour.

Biti however stormed past the parliament entrance brandishing a standing orders and rules booklet and loudly dismissing Mudenda’s judgment as shameless.

“I have the standing orders here. They are just shameless people,” Biti shouted as he made his way in.

“What crime have we committed, this is ridiculous.”