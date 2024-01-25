JUST IN: Chamisa quits CCC

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has dramatically quit the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he created a year ago from the ashes of a once powerful MDC.

Chamisa’s decision follows months of unprecedented onslaught on the party by self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who had been withdrawing his elected members from Parliament and Councils at will.

“Fellow citizens, this is to officially, and under my hand, inform you, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC,” said Chamisa.

“My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honouring the citizens’ mandate and God’s calling to provide leadership.

“There are fresh things we need to do. Let’s all work together for total freedom, true change and holistic transformation for our beloved country.

“Giving up or giving in is not an option. Nothing comes without tenacity and resilience. Fellow citizens, you will be kept posted on the next steps.”

He had lost control of the CCC following moves by Parliament, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the Local Government Ministry and courts, to disregard communication coming from him in favour of that sent by Tshabangu.

Chamisa lost control of the MDC in almost similar fashion after his former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora, Vice President Elias Mudzuri and Chairperson Morgen Komichi ganged up to initiate a palace coup.

The party has since lost its lustre and influence after a fallout between the three and discarded leader Thokozani Khupe.

A new party is expected to be announced by Chamisa in the coming weeks.

His Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba initiated talk around it last week when he was quoted referring to Chamisa as leader of a ‘Democratic Alternative in Zimbabwe.’

Desktop research however revealed Siziba had been referring to Chamisa as such since the MDC days.