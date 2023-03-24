JUST IN: Chivhu killer mom slapped with four life sentences; judge calls her a ‘highly dangerous criminal’ undeserving of a second chance

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A Chivhu woman Emelda Marizani who killed all her four children in cold blood 2020 has been sentenced to life imprisonment by High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi.

Marizani was charged with four murder counts and given four life sentences.

The judge described the callous murder as heartbreaking and shocking.

He said the murder was committed in aggravated circumstances and called for a stiffer penalty.

Mutevedzi sentenced her to life imprisonment saying: “The murder was committed in aggravated circumstances; it was a mass murder where the accused killed the deceased simultaneously over a relative period of time without cooling off and on an enclosed geographical location.

“She also used multiple fatal methods to kill her victims after she admitted to lacing four cups with poison and instructing her children to drink it. She chose two extreme modus operandi used by murderers.

He added, “Cutthroat method was savage and brutal whilst poisoning is considered a more humane way to take life.

“Accused is a highly dangerous criminal, the court will show little to no mercy to a mother who butchers her own children.

“She does not deserve a second chance; she also does not deserve to go back to society.”