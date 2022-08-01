JUST IN: Conte Mhlanga dies

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

VETERAN filmmaker and playwright Conte Mhlanga has died.

He was 59.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Nicholas Moyo confirmed his death.

“It is with a heavy heart and intense sadness that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe NACZ board and management announces to the nation and the cultural creative sectors in Zimbabwe and internationally the sad passing on of the legendary Conte Mdladla Mhlanga,” said NACZ director.

Mhlanga was admitted in hospital 10 days ago following an undisclosed ailment.

His situation is said to have deteriorated two days ago until his death Monday morning.

The Amakhosi Theatre Productions founder began his career in the cultural and creative industries in 1982.

Amakhosi started as a youth karate club but switched to professional theatre in 1988.

More details to follow…