JUST IN: Democratic Republic of Congo army says it has thwarted coup

Spread This News

By BBC

THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) army says it has quashed an attempted coup against President Felix Tshikedi in the capital Kinshasa, involving Congolese and foreign fighters.

DR Congo army spokesperson, Brigadier-General Sylavin Ekenge said on the state-run broadcaster RTNC TV that several suspects have been detained and the “situation is now under control”.

His statement comes hours after armed men attacked the house of Vital Kamerhe, the former chief of staff and close ally to President Tshisekedi early on Sunday morning.

Witnesses say a group of about 20 assailants in army uniform attacked the residence and an exchange of gunfire followed.

Local media reports said the assailants were members of the New Zaire Movement linked to formerly exiled politician Christian Malanga.

Two guards and an assailant were killed in the attack on Mr Kamerhe’s house, his spokesman and the Japanese ambassador said in posts on X.

President Tshisekedi has not made any public comment on the situation so far.

Japan’s ambassador in the Congolese capital has warned nationals not to go out.