JUST IN: DNA tests reveal 9-year-old Tsholotsho girl’s baby fathered by teen cousin 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) has revealed that the nine-year-old girl from Masekesa village, Tsholotsho who recently gave birth was raped and impregnated by her 13-year-old cousin.

She gave birth to a baby girl via cesarean section almost two weeks ago at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where she was being attended to by specialists.

DNA paternity tests were recently conducted on the minor’s close relatives, and preliminary results had cleared the nine-year old’s father who had been taken in for questioning on the matter.

“The ZRP confirms that the DNA results obtained from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on November 25, 2022 in connection with the paternity of the nine-year-old girl’s child have established that the victim’s cousin brother (13) is the father of the child,” said ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.

“The nine-year-old complainant and the suspect will now receive the appropriate counselling from the police’s Victim Friendly Unit (VFU).

“The police is now working with other relevant arms of the government to ensure that the due processes of the law are followed.”