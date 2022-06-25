JUST IN: Hero’s welcome for Magaisa: CCC leaders throng RG Mugabe airport to welcome late academic

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, his deputy Tendai Biti and tens of party members Saturday thronged the Robert Gabriel Mugabe international airport to welcome the late law expert and government critic Alex Magaisa’s body.

Magaisa who was late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s advisor succumbed to a heart attack at Queen Elizabeth hospital in Kent, southeast of England on June 5, 2022.

His remains arrived in the country for burial with a memorial service set for Harare’s Showgrounds Sunday.

His family is however yet to set the burial date as they are yet to process a burial order.

The memorial service is for his friends, family and the Big Saturday Read (BSR) fans at East End Hall at the Showgrounds.

It has been cleared by the police.

Posting on Twitter, family spokesperson Esteri Magaisa said: “Well, here I am thinking of the person who would make me visit Robert Gabriel Mugabe international airport occasionally.

“I would welcome you home in flesh and blood. To think that today you are coming as cargo wangu? God I am not ready.”