JUST IN: High Court clears two suspects in Tapiwa Makore’s murder case

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga I Senior Reporter

HIGH Court Judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has acquitted two suspects, Maud Hunidzarira and Thanks Makore in a case they were accused of killing Tapiwa Makore Jnr in 2020.

Hunidzarira and Thanks, the deceased’s uncle, were found not guilty and cleared of wrongdoing at the close of the State’s case.

Mutevedzi exonerated the pair after prosecution withdrew charges against them for lack of evidence.

RELATED:

The duo was jointly charged with Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Snr on charges of murdering the seven-year-old for ritual purposes.

Tapiwa’s murder made headlines after he went missing on September 17, 2020, only for his torso to be found mauled by dogs the following morning with all limbs and head missing.

Shamba and Tapiwa Makore Snr will proceed to defence hearing after the court was convinced there was overwhelming evidence against them.