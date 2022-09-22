JUST IN: High Court drops charges against CCC activist Haruzivishe

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

THE High Court has dropped charges against ‘self-exiled’ firebrand Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Makomborero Haruzivishe in a case where he was convicted of inciting public violence.

This follows a successful appeal against both conviction and sentence.

His lawyers have confirmed the development.

“We have ended the persecution of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero by obtaining a High Court order quashing and setting aside his conviction and sentence for allegedly blowing a whistle during a protest as he has been found not guilty and acquitted by Justice Zhou,” said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

Haruzivishe was represented by Obey Shava of ZLHR.

The activist was last year convicted on charges of inciting public violence and resisting a police officer following a protest held in Harare.

He was sentenced to an effective 14 months imprisonment after a Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga set aside 10 months of his 24 months jail term conditionally.

On the second count of resisting arrest, Haruzivishe was sentenced to 12 months and of these, six were suspended on conditions he did not commit a similar offence.

Both sentences were running concurrently.

Last year, he spent 10 months in jail before he was granted bail pending his appeal.

However, the activist still has several criminal cases still pending before the courts.

He was recently issued an arrest warrant amid reports that he went into self-exile.

A full judgement on the latest matter is yet to be availed.