JUST IN: High Court nullifies Kasukuwere’s nomination; tells him to stop ‘masquerading’ as a candidate

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

HIGH Court judge Justice David Mangota has nullified self-exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s nomination ruling that he should stop “masquerading as a candidate.”

In a judgment read on Mangota’s behalf by his colleague Never Katiyo, the judge upheld Zanu PF activist’s Lovedale Mangwana’s arguments.

The ruling party youth, a lawyer argued in his submissions that Kasukuwere had ceased to be a registered voter as he has been out of his constituency for over 18 consecutive months.

RELATED:

Mangwana said the Nomination court violated the constitution in accepting Kasukuwere’s nomination papers.

“The decision by the Nomination Court to accept Kasukuwere’s nomination papers is in violation of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

“The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter’s roll,” he said.