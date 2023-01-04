JUST IN: High Court trashes Sikhala’s fourth bail appeal

Spread This News

HIGH Court judge, Justice Samuel Deme, has dismissed jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker, Job Sikhala’s bail appeal.

This becomes the fourth time his appeal has been dismissed by the High Court.

The lawmaker is accused of inciting public violence that rocked Nyatsime area during the memorial service for slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Previously, Sikhala was consecutively denied bail on grounds that he would reoffend, considering that he has been arrested on similar allegations 63 times before without a single conviction.

Full judgement outlining reasons for appeal dismissal is yet to be released.

“High Court has dismissed Hon Job Sikhala’s bail appeal. We won’t stop demanding and fighting for his freedom. He is innocent. Bail is a constitutional right,” said CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere.