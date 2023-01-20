Just In: Mbuya Stella Chiweshe dies

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Mbira music legend Mbuya Stella Chiweshe has died.

Chiweshe passed on early Friday morning at her place of residence in Harare’s Kuwadzana suburb at the age of 77.

Her passing on was confirmed by a close relative Rector Kandemiviri who told state media that the musician has not been feeling well lately.

“She wasn’t feeling much well of late, coupled with age. The last time she came kumusha she was saying her days were almost up and as such, she needed to settle back home,” said Kandemiviri.