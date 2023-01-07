Just In: Nyanga man murders wife, three kids, commits suicide 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A NYANGA man, Edward Chirombe (43), is suspected to have grisly murdered his wife and three children before hanging himself, in a shocking incident reported by the police on Saturday.

Police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, announcing that investigations to unearth the motive behind the callous murders were underway.

The children were aged 8, 12 and 14.

Their bodies were found in a hut at the couple’s homestead in Mugomba Village, while the body of his wife, Joyce Mashenu (40), was found lying in their bed covered in blood.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a heinous murder case in which Edward Chirombe (43), is suspected to have attacked to death his wife Joyce Mashenu (40), two daughters aged 8 and 14, and son (12), before committing suicide at a homestead at Ngavaseke Mugomba Village, Nyanga on an unknown date.

“The bodies of the victims were found by the Police on 6th January 2023 after the police had received information that there were dead bodies lying in the hut and flat roofed bedroom, which were all locked from the outside with padlocks. The police broke the padlocks to gain entry into the hut and bedroom, where the bodies of the victims were found with multiple deep cuts on the head,” said Nyathi in a statement.