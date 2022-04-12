JUST IN: Ordinary level results out

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

THE ZIMBABWE School Examination Council (Zimsec) has released last year’s Ordinary Level examination results.

According to a statement released Tuesday, all heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results from Zimsec Regional offices from Wednesday, April 13.

Zimsec said the pass rate for this year increased by 1,57% to 26,34% compared to those from last year.

“We are excited that we are releasing the results earlier than was the case for the 2020 results which were released on May 3 2021,” the statement reads.

“We are also grateful to God that as we continue to see an improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation. The results can also be accessed online via links on its website as from 6pm April 12 for a window period of five days.”