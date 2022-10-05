JUST IN: Police arrest How Mine gold robbery suspects; 11,6 kgs worth US$650k seized in dramatic heist

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

POLICE have arrested three suspected armed robbers who got away with 11, 6 kgs of gold belonging to How Mine in a heist which took place on Tuesday.

Thirteen armed robbers, Tuesday, pounced on a security convoy transporting gold from How Mine to Fidelity Printers in Harare.

The stolen gold was estimated to be worth US$650,000.

Police have so far nabbed three suspects in connection with the said heist.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred on 04th October 2022 at the 21 km peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 11.6 kgs of gold on transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo and four firearms were stolen,” said police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED:

According to Nyathi, on October 5, 2022, police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo.

“Detectives reacted to the report and recovered car keys, three 9mmm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303 rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes.

“Further investigations by the police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30XJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo,” said Nyathi.

In a series of events, police arrested Moyo who implicated Wilson the Mutandwas, who were subsequently arrested.

Earnest was apprehended in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.

Prior reports claimed that robbers in a Toyota GD6, a Nissan March and Nissan Hard body single cab intercepted the mine security convoy, overwhelming the guards who in turn surrendered.

The gunmen took 11,6kgs of gold and firearms, jumped into their vehicles before another security car, a Toyota Fortuner, arrived at the crime scene and pursued them, riddling the escape cars with bullets before losing their tail.