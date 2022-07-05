JUST IN: Police investigating alleged Passion Java accident

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

POLICE are investigating an accident in which a Harare woman was Tuesday allegedly hit by one of Zanu PF sympathiser and self-styled prophet Passion Java’s cars, dying on the spot as he sped off.

Unconfirmed reports had indicated that the accident occurred along Seke road as the top of the range motorcade raced to pick up Java from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport.

Others claimed the vehicles had already picked him up and Java had been in the vehicle that hit the yet-to-be-named woman.

Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed there was an accident, but said they were still investigating.

“The only information we have is that a BMW X6 which was being driven by Courage Gwezhira along Seke road hit and killed a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

“We are also receiving those reports of people saying it is Passion Java’s car, some are saying the cars were speeding.

“We are still conducting investigations but what I can confirm is that a BMW hit a woman and she died on the spot,” Nyathi said

More to follow…