JUST IN: Police summon CCC’s Mahere over Chamisa’s alleged assassination attempt

By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere has been summoned to Chinhoyi Central Police Station’s Law and Order department over the alleged attempt on the life of CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Mahere confirmed the latest twist in the suspected bomb blast, described by CCC as an attempt to kill the charismatic opposition figure ahead of crunch 2023 harmonised elections.

“Have been summoned to CID Law & Order, Mash West in Chinhoyi. I will be heading there shortly with my lawyers. The police have not yet indicated whether this relates to a potential charge or something else,” tweeted Mahere.

As exclusively reported by NewZimbabwe.com, the deafening explosion, blamed on Zanu PF apparatchiks, rocked the rally held at Gadzema Grounds a fortnight ago, just as Chamisa’s motorcade made its way into the venue.

CCC has maintained the bomb was targeting Chamisa, while the opposition party has presented conflicting evidence of the suspected hitmen’s vehicle from which the explosive was thrown.

