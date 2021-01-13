JUST IN: Rushwaya Granted $100 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

CONTROVERSIAL former ZIFA chief executive and suspended president of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya was Wednesday granted $100 000 bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

She was arrested last October at the Robert Mugabe International Airport while attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

However, Rushwaya’s efforts to secure bail since then have been unsuccessful before it was granted Wednesday.

Magistrate Nduna ordered her to reside at her given address, report thrice a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the police, and not interfere with evidence.

According to Rushwaya’s lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, she was also ordered to surrender all her travel documents, not to leave her home between 8 pm and 6 am, and not to go within 80km from any of the country’s borders.

“Investigations are complete, which unearth the weaknesses of the state case in that it investigated her defence of “wrong bag” which they found and took as an exhibit and witnesses’ statements proving her defence,” Dzvetero said in his submission in court Wednesday.

“Despite investigations being complete there is no foreseeable trial date due to Covid-19. It is now not easy to escape the country because of stricter Covid-19 restrictions.”

Rushwaya is being jointly charged with Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative Raphios Mufandauya, businessman Ali Mohamad, Steven Tserayi and Gift Karanda.

Mohamad was granted bail last year while the other co-accused persons are still in remand prison.