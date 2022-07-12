Just In : Sikhala and Sithole whisked out of Chikurubi Prison in an unmarked vehicle

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been reportedly picked up from Chikurubi Maximum Prison by unknown people driving an unmarked vehicle.

According to Hopewell Chin’ono, a filmmaker and government critic, the suspicions are that the two have been taken to Harare Central police station and there is a likelihood that there are new charges against them.

“Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been picked up from Chikurubi Prison by a car without number plates according to their families, their lawyer Jeremiah Bamu confirmed hearing the news and said he is on his way to Harare Central police station. He suspects there are new charges,” said Chin’ono.

The duo is being accused of inciting public violence to avenge the death of their party’s slain activist Moreblessing Ali.

They were recently denied bail by both the magistrate and High Court.

They were arrested on June 14 and have been in custody since then.

More to follow…