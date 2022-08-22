Just In: Sikhala, Sithole denied bail again 

Spread This News

TWO Zimbabwean lawmakers, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole, locked up in June on allegations of inciting public violence, have been denied bail again after a magistrate sitting at a Harare court ruled that nothing had changed.

Sithole and his colleague had applied for bail on changed circumstances after their initial bail request was turned down.

Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka said, “Nothing has been placed before the court to prove that what the two had been denied bail for initially has been addressed. Passage of time cannot be used as an excuse to be granted bail.”

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on June 14 over a speech he allegedly gave over the death of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali, whose mutilated body was found in a well 18 days after she went missing.

The two were denied bail by the chief magistrate, Faith Mushure, who ruled they were likely to reoffend.

Sikhala has been arrested over 67 times over the past two decades but has no single conviction.

After the two were denied bail, they approached the High court, which turned down their appeal on the same grounds.

They then went back to the lower court seeking bail on changed circumstances.

Their lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, said the State had no evidence linking the two to the alleged offence.

The lawyer demanded the release of the video forming the offence, but the National Prosecuting Authority has failed to do so.