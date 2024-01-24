JUST IN: Sikhala’s judgement in communicating falsehoods case postponed

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Harare Magistrates Court has postponed Job Sikhala’s judgement in a matter he is accused of publishing falsehoods to February 7.

Prosecutors only submitted the closing submissions this morning as such the magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka didn’t have enough time to write the judgement.

Judgement in this case will now be handed down on February 7.

In this case, Sikhala is accused of posting on X (formerly Twitter) that a police officer had struck dead a baby with a button stick while effecting road traffic enforcement.

Sikhala will also know his fate in another case which landed him in jail last year at 1415 hours this Wednesday.

He is jointly charged with CCC MP Godfrey Sithole in this case.

The two are accused of inciting public violence in Nyatsime following the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali.

Opposition politicians Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende and Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi attended the hearing in solidarity.

“It’s sad. I cannot say much more. We are just sad about the abuse of Job Sikhala over frivolous charges,” said Biti adding that he has no authority to speak to the media.

Anti-riot police officers camped outside the courtroom where Sikhala was appearing.

There were also flash protests with a handful of activists calling for the former CCC MP’s immediate release.