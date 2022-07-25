JUST IN: Susan Mutami reports Mnangagwa for rape

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AUSTRALIAN based Susan Mutami, who Friday vented on for four hours accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa of having raped her at just 15 years of age in 2005, has reported the Zanu PF leader to police in Brisbane, where she lives.

Speaking to over 12 000 listeners, Mutami (33) dished out details of how Mnangagwa would allegedly force himself on her and demand oral sex.

According to media reports, she filed a report in Queensland, Australia at the Mount Ommaney police station, a division of Brisbane police, Monday morning under case number 4026120.

Mutami claimed Mnangagwa, who was ushered into power following a 2017 military coup that toppled late former President Robert Mugabe, continued to sexually abuse her, doing so on multiple occasions over the past years.

She told listeners she had kept this secret for close to two decades.

RELATED:

Mutami, who also shared intriguing details about her late lover and former foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, said she was lucky not to have contracted HIV from the Zanu PF leader.

Efforts to get confirmation from her were fruitless as she was not picking up calls on her mobile phone while WhatsApp messages were yet to be responded to by publishing.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba Friday dismissed the allegations as rubbish and gossip.

More to follow…