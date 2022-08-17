JUST IN: Three years after last meeting, Mnangagwa finally ‘bumps’ into former first lady Grace Mugabe

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday met former first lady Grace Mugabe in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), three years after their last known interaction at late predecessor Robert Mugabe’s funeral wake.

Grace was receiving Mugabe’s posthumous honorary award from the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) for pioneering the bloc alongside other ‘forefathers’ within the region at its ongoing 42nd ordinary summit.

The relationship between Grace and Mnangagwa has remained frosty since the latter dethroned Mugabe in a military assisted coup, November 2017.

Grace who was said to have held ambitions to replace Mugabe has maintained a low profile since then.