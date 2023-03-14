JUST IN: Upper Six student commits suicide at ZRP High School

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN 18-year-old upper six student at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) High School allegedly committed suicide Monday evening, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has revealed.

Nyathi identified the student as Prince Tawonezvi adding investigations into his death were underway.

“The ZRP confirms the tragic and unfortunate of an upper six student, Prince Tawonezvi (18) at ZRP High School on 13 March 2023 at 1700 hours.

“The student allegedly committed suicide in circumstances which are now subject to investigations,” said Nyathi.

Tawonezvi’s passing adds to two more school related deaths reported in the past month.

A Founders High student Wayne Ndlovu, was fatally stabbed in a suspected turf war by students from Hamilton.

Jayden Saudan (15) who was a student at Hamilton, committed suicide by drinking a pesticide over what he claimed were bullies at his school. Efforts to resuscitate him were futile.

A week ago, a Bulawayo woman said she had to rush her son to hospital following an alleged bullying incident at Henry Low primary school.