JUST IN: Zanu PF big shots Mutsvangwas’ son, Neville arrested

By Staff Reporter

WOMEN Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville has been arrested for illegally trading in foreign currency, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.

Neville, whose father, Christopher was pivotal in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascent to office in the November 2017 coup was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) CID officers in a dramatic raid at his Mt. Pleasant home Wednesday afternoon.

No further comment was given by the police.

“Neville Mutsvangwa has just been arrested today at his Mt Pleasant home for illegally trading in foreign currency,” a source within the police told NewZimbabwe.com

Neville is believed to be in state security crosshairs for also illegally dealing in Elon Musk’s Starlink, which he is reportedly selling despite a government ban.