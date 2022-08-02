JUST IN: ZBC secures EPL rights

Spread This News

By ZBC

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has secured rights to broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) with the first match set to be live on ZBC TV this Saturday.

Acting director television services and digital platforms, Ms Merit Munzwembiri confirmed that they have entered into a partnership with Simuka Corporation which will see ZBC TV broadcasting one EPL match every weekend.

She said the match will also be live streamed, adding that the package includes a preview show, highlights and fantasy football for fans.

“We are pleased to announce that we have exciting times coming ahead starting this weekend. We will be, as ZBC bringing you the EPL every other Saturday. This is a partnership we entered into with our partner from South Africa, Simuka Football.

“The excitement around it is that it will be on ZBC TV, but also live streaming on that digital platform called Simuka Football.

“There will also be an exciting fantasy league for all those fans who are critics, who look at the coaches and their failures and want to believe that they also have an opportunity to set up their own teams and play. This league will also be featured on ZBC TV in programmes that you will see like EPL ZONE,” said Munzwembiri.

Simuka Corporation chief executive officer (CEO), Mathew Ponde is excited about the partnership, saying the live stream will add excitement to the match day experience.

“We are partnering with ZBC to provide free to air EPL. Free to air is the league’s way of making sure that every man in the street can have access without having to pay for premium prices to get access to it.

“Soccer fans in Africa and everywhere else in the world are changing the way they consume their passion. They express their passion with their friends. Simuka has recognised that most people are now enjoying the day to day experience of matches on digital platforms, so now we have created a platform where they can all come and enjoy.

The first match will be live on ZBC TV this Saturday at 4pm as Tottenham takes on Southampton.