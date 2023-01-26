Just In: Zebra Kiss license ban suspended as govt makes U-turn on earlier decision, Rimbi takes matter to court

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT has lifted its ban on the suspension of operating licenses of all omnibuses belonging to Tashllyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss.

The development comes after the company apologised to the government on behalf of its driver who was partly responsible for causing a fatal accident while recklessly racing along Harare -Nyamapanda High Way with a bus a belonging to Rimbi Tours.

The accident claimed the life of Rimbi bus conductor who was recording the video which later went viral, sparking an uproar from the public.

Resultantly, the two bus operators’ licenses were suspended.

Transport minister Felix Mhona Thursday, told the media that following the suspension, Rimbi bus operators took the ministry of transport to court while Zebra Kiss went and apologised.

“The ministry of transport and infrastructural development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Tashllyt Investments trading as Zebra Kiss.

“This bus company known as Rimbi decided to approach the administrative courts, for us it was a suspension, we were not revoking the license, the issues were very clear, it was a matter of compliance, checking and realignment and we also thought maybe because having factored in the fact that this was a major concern to the public.

“The assumption from the ministry was maybe the operators would sit and reason together with the ministry but then they decided to approach the courts and the matter is now seized with the courts.

“Another one Zebra Kiss then decided to approach the ministry from a holistic perspective, also taking charge of saying we are responsible and also to blame and appealed for the ministry, so we take corrective measures,” Mhona said.