JUST IN:Buyanga granted bail, remains locked up

By Staff Reporter

SOUTH African based property mogul Frank Buyanga currently locked up in the neighbouring country’s jail has been granted R150 000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates court pending the hearing of his application challenging extradition to Zimbabwe.

His lawyer, Advocate Mafu of Mawandla Law Chambers has confirmed however noting that the businessman will remain locked up on the charge of contravening the Immigration Act.

“The magistrate ruled he (Buyanga) is not a flight risk because he has substantial interests in South Africa. He has been granted R150 000 bail. However he is still in jail for the other charge of contravening the Immigration Act. He was hit with the fresh charges of fraud contravention of the Immigration Act and defeating the ends of justice. the charges were pressed against him by the south African government,” he said.

Buyanga was arrested by the Interpol last month on a warrant of arrest issued by Zimbabwe wanting him extradited after he was reported for kidnapping his eight-year-old son by his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa.

The two are currently locked up in a nasty legal fight over custody of their son.

Buyanga has been staying with the boy since 2020 when he snatched him from his mother in a movie style.

This followed a landmark ruling giving parents of children born out of the wedlock equal access to the minors.

The boy is currently staying with his mother following Buyanga’s arrest.