Justice Minister accuses Magombeyi of abducting “self”

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZIMBABWE Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) leader Dr Peter Magombeyi faked an abduction in order to get a scholarship from the the US government.

Magombeyi was reportedly seized by unknown men in early September and held captive for five days before he was dumped in Nyabira.

The issue caused an international outcry given he had been leading demands from medical doctors for a review of their salaries and allowances.

But Ziyambi told participants to a discussion organised by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum on Thursday that the whole thing was an act aimed at portraying the government in bad light.

“I honestly want to believe that there are people who are conducting this (abductions) for their own ends.

“I will give a brief a good example of the good Doctor Magombeyi, he announced his abduction, and the abductors has the liberty of allowing him to send a message that I have been abducted,” said Ziyambi.

“He announced his own discovery, I listened to him speaking on Studio 7 and he never accused anyone he just said I have been found my friends are coming to get me.”

Ziyambi added amid howls of disapproval from the audience: “And he left he found a scholarship and now he is going to study for his post graduate.”

“Perhaps that is what he wanted to achieve, I do not know. He made the necessary noise to award him a scholarship and so far nobody knows who abducted him because he never accused anyone he announced everything and it was only him who knew.”

The Justice Minister said there was littlle police could have done in the Magombeyi case.

Magombeyi was airlifted to South Africa where he has been receiving specialist treatment.

Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum organized the event under the theme: The Role of Government in safeguarding Human Rights; What can be Sate do to guarantee the safety of its citizens.