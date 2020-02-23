Justice secretary Mabhiza attempt to grab late brother’s riches from widow

By Staff Reporter

JUSTICE ministry secretary, Virginia Mabhiza has been taken to court by her late brother’s wife following an attempt to seize wealth registered in the latter’s name on grounds that she did not have a child with the deceased.

The widow, Alice Mudzingwa has now approached the High Court seeking to secure the property pending finalisation of registration of her husband’s estate.

It is her argument that no party will be prejudiced if the property is kept safe for a while.

Mabhiza and Registrar of Deeds Office were cited as respondents in the application.

The property in question is stand number 1675 in Marembo Village Murehwa and was allegedly transferred into her name by the late Clemence Mabhiza.

Reads her application, “This is an application for placement of a caveat of the properties namely stand 1675 in Marembo Village Murehwa which was transferred into my name by the late including 2 double beds, sub-hoover speaker, generator, wardrobe, upright fridge, washing machine, tambour dryer, dish washer and two sewing machines.

“The first respondent (Mabhiza) wanted to transfer stand no 1675 in Marembo Village Murehwa, citing the facts that his brother has passed away without living any child with me his surviving spouse the said matter is still pending at the master of High Court because the estate is not yet finalised,” further wrote Mudzingwa.

It is her submission that she will suffer irreparable harm should Mabhiza transfer the property to the third party before the determination of the present matter.

“No party will suffer any prejudice should such a property be placed under a caveat in the interest of both parties,” she said.

She applied that the properties should be protected pending finalisation of the registration of the Clemence’s Estate.

The case is yet to be heard.