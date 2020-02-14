Justin Bieber talks about his ‘crazy’ sex life with Hailey Bieber: ‘That’s pretty much all we do’

Channel24

Justin Bieber is getting candid about his relationship with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The couple who got married in September 2018, had a second ceremony one year later. Hailey has been instrumental in helping the Yummy singer get back on his feet though, after his long battle with drug abuse and his Lyme disease diagnosis.

The 25-year-old made an appearance at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday where he gave an intimate performance, reports E! News. When a fan asked, however, what a regular day looks like for him, he said, “It just depends who I’m with.

“When I’m with my wife, we like to… You guys can guess what we do,” he said. “It gets pretty crazy… that’s pretty much all we do.

We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill,” he added. “But we definitely do more of the chilling.”

In his YouTube docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, the Changes hitmaker revealed more about his relationship with the 23-year-old model.

In the fourth episode titled, Justin & Hailey, he said, “I have the sickest chick in the game. She’s so awesome.”