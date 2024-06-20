Justin Sammons appointed new Chevrons coach 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket has appointed Justin Sammons as the new Chevrons head coach.

The South African replaces Dave Houghton who resigned last year after a turbulent campaign which saw the team failing to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sammons will be assisted by former Zimbabwe International Dion Ebrahim.

Although Zimbabwe Cricket did not reveal details of the new gaffer’s contract, his first assignment will be next month when Zimbabwe hosts India for five T20I series.

Sammons was last attached to South Africa’s senior men’s cricket team as a batting consultant from 2021 to 2023.

Commenting on Sammons’ appointment, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said, “He brings a wealth of coaching experience and a reputation of identifying, nurturing and developing some of the best young talent in South Africa.

“His hard-working and passionate approach as well as sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.”

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe International Elton Chigumbura has been appointed head coach of the Zimbabwe men’s under-19 team.

Chigumbura takes over from Prosper Utseya who resigned in February.